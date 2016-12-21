Kings beat Utah Jazz 94-93

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins screams after dunking on Jazz center Rudy Gobert on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
Matt Barnes of the Kings drives to the basket as two Jazz defenders watch on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
Jazz forward Gordon Hayward tries to stop Kings guard Darren Collison, right, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert grabs a rebound on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward fires up a shot over Darren Collison of the Kings on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
Kings center DeMarcus Cousins and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert battle for a rebound on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
Kings center DeMarcus Cousins dunks on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
Kings coach David Joerger shouts to his team in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) can’t stop a drive by Kings center DeMarcus Cousins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press