Crunching numbers in Kings’ win over Utah

A statistical look at the Kings’ 94-93 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Wednesday:
2: Kings’ current winning streak, tying their season high.
10: The Kings’ deficit at halftime.
10: 3-pointers for the Kings.
Boogie Buckets!— NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2016
He's scored 76 points over the last 2 games and hit clutch FT's tonight. @SacramentoKings win 94-93 over the @utahjazz. pic.twitter.com/4rHaNpxqmo
11: Points for Kings guard Garrett Temple in 28 minutes off the bench.
12: The Kings’ advantage in the fourth quarter.
14: Rebounds for Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
19: Points for Kings guard Ty Lawson off the bench.
21: Bench points for Utah.
21: Points for Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins.
You're tripping if you think you can stop Boogie. https://t.co/qL5nzb7Fei— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 22, 2016
28: Points for Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, a game high.
49: Bench points for the Kings.
