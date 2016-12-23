Sacramento Kings

December 23, 2016 8:47 PM

Kings top T-wolves, run winning streak to three

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 109-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at the Target Center:

3: Season-high consecutive wins by the Kings.

5: 3-point baskets by the Kings’ Anthony Tolliver on seven attempts.

13: Advantage held by the Timberwolves (19) over the Kings (6) in fast break points.

15: Season-high 3-point baskets by the Kings.

15: Points by the Kings’ Ty Lawson, who is averaging 15 points the past four games.

17: Advantage held by the Kings bench (19) over the Timberwolves (2) in the fourth quarter.

17: Season-high points by the Kings’ Tolliver.

27: Assists by the Kings (DeMarcus Cousins had a team-high seven.).

31: Fourth-quarter points by the Kings, who trailed 85-78 entering the final period.

32: Team-high points by the Kings’ Cousins, who had 11 in the first half.

34: Advantage held by the Kings bench (45) over the Timberwolves (11).

40: Game-high points by the Timberwolves’ Zach LeVine.

51.7: Kings’ 3-point shooting percentage.

52.5: Kings’ shooting percentage (42 for 80).

64.7: Kings’ shooting percentage (11 of 17) in the fourth quarter, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Ty Lawson says 'focused' Kings were locked in on defense

