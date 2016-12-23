Kings top T-wolves, run winning streak to three

A statistical look at the Kings’ 109-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at the Target Center:
3: Season-high consecutive wins by the Kings.
HOW MANY STRAIGHT WINS? #KingsFTW!!! pic.twitter.com/Vla96lIGPK— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 24, 2016
5: 3-point baskets by the Kings’ Anthony Tolliver on seven attempts.
FIVE THREES FOR @ATolliver44! https://t.co/lAznWTYvZL— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 24, 2016
13: Advantage held by the Timberwolves (19) over the Kings (6) in fast break points.
15: Season-high 3-point baskets by the Kings.
15: Points by the Kings’ Ty Lawson, who is averaging 15 points the past four games.
17: Advantage held by the Kings bench (19) over the Timberwolves (2) in the fourth quarter.
17: Season-high points by the Kings’ Tolliver.
27: Assists by the Kings (DeMarcus Cousins had a team-high seven.).
31: Fourth-quarter points by the Kings, who trailed 85-78 entering the final period.
32: Team-high points by the Kings’ Cousins, who had 11 in the first half.
It's a Cole world, Mr. Aldrich. https://t.co/Q6ypOu5ayk— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 24, 2016
34: Advantage held by the Kings bench (45) over the Timberwolves (11).
40: Game-high points by the Timberwolves’ Zach LeVine.
51.7: Kings’ 3-point shooting percentage.
52.5: Kings’ shooting percentage (42 for 80).
64.7: Kings’ shooting percentage (11 of 17) in the fourth quarter, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
