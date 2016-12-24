How the Kings rank among the NBA's 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, Dec. 23) POINTS: 21st – Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins reacts after dunking on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the first half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press
POINTS AGAINST: 17th – Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) follows through on a dunk against the Sacramento Kings in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Dallas.
Brad Loper
The Associated Press
REBOUNDS: Offensive 19th (tie), defensive 26th, total 29th – Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins goes up for the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
ASSISTS: 20th – Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson, left, makes a pass against Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goals 15th (tie), 3-pointers 12th (tie), free throws 16th (tie) – Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday Dec. 23, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Paul Battaglia
The Associated Press
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 19th (tie) – Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Paul Battaglia
The Associated Press
STEALS: 13th (tie) – Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson, right, makes a steal against Dallas Mavericks center A.J. Hammons (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Dallas.
Brad Loper
The Associated Press
BLOCKED SHOTS: 26th – Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as he goes to the basket in the final seconds during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
TURNOVERS: 17th (tie) – Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles, left, and Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo, right, compete for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
The Associated Press