Kings ride streak into top 20 in NBA rankings roundup

A season-high three-game winning streak last week has elevated the Kings to an average ranking of 17.3 according to the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com).
After the Kings went 3-0, which is your favorite @Panasonic Play of the Week?— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 26, 2016
▶ Boogie's clutch steal
▶ Poster slam
▶ Spin and finish pic.twitter.com/CjRlshW58w
DeMarcus Cousins helped start the streak with a 55-point effort in the Kings’ 126-121 win over the Trail Blazers. The subsequent road wins over the Jazz and Timberwolves helped the Kings rise an average of 5.5 spots in the six polls.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 17th, up from 21st. The Warriors remained No. 1, and the Nets took over for the Mavericks at 30th.
Toast of the week
SI.com on the Thunder, who rose to 6th from 10th:
“Westbrook is Westbrook, but the Thunder’s bench has begun to play better and there’s an identity here.”
Roast of the week
NBA.com on the Trail Blazers, who dropped from 19th to 26th:
“Lately, they’ve been as inconsistent offensively as they’ve been bad defensively. After Friday’s loss to the Spurs, they’ve lost their seven games to the top four teams in the West by an average of 20.7 points.”
And so to the polls:
NBA.com
Ranking: 17th, up from 23rd. From the site: “DeMarcus Cousins has been huge (with 55 points and an unejection against the Blazers on Tuesday), but the Kings’ bench has been the key to the winning streak. ”
Best: Warriors (Last week first)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
NBC Sports
Ranking: 18th, last week 22nd. From the site: “They are playing their best basketball of the season, but it’s fair to question if they can sustain it and make the postseason.”
Best: Cavaliers(LW 4)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
ESPN
Ranking: 17th, up from 25th. From the site: “Could there be a better holiday gift for the beleaguered Kings than glancing at the standings on Christmas morning and finding themselves in the eighth spot in the West …”
Best: Cavaliers(LW 2)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
CBS Sports
Ranking: 17th, up from 24th. From the site: “… seen this movie before, where (the Kings) surge after a Boogie Cousins ruckus, only to then fall apart again when things get quiet.”
Best: Cavaliers(LW 2)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
SI.com
Ranking: 18th up from 22nd. From the site: “It’s hard to get too caught up in a three-game win streak, but this is Sacramento’s best stretch of the season.”
Best: Cavaliers (LW 5)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
