DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid enjoy their head-to-head matchup in Kings vs. 76ers game

Trending on social media on the morning after Monday’s NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers was the mutual admiration between two big men - DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid.
Dominant Kings center Cousins and impressive rookie Embiid went toe to toe, and had some fun together on the court. They expressed their appreciation of one another through some playful butt slaps and in post-game interviews.
Cousins walked away from the Kings 102-100 victory over Phildelphia with a great deal of respect for Embiid. They got physical with one another at the Golden 1 Center, but Cousins called him a “special kid,” and thinks that when he develops a better understanding of the game, “he’s going to be scary man...that’s a special kid.”
