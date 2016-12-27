Sacramento Kings

December 27, 2016 7:16 AM

DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid enjoy their head-to-head matchup in Kings vs. 76ers game

By David Caraccio

Trending on social media on the morning after Monday’s NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers was the mutual admiration between two big men - DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid.

Dominant Kings center Cousins and impressive rookie Embiid went toe to toe, and had some fun together on the court. They expressed their appreciation of one another through some playful butt slaps and in post-game interviews.

Cousins walked away from the Kings 102-100 victory over Phildelphia with a great deal of respect for Embiid. They got physical with one another at the Golden 1 Center, but Cousins called him a “special kid,” and thinks that when he develops a better understanding of the game, “he’s going to be scary man...that’s a special kid.”

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins walked away from the Kings 102-100 victory over Phildelphia with a great deal of respect for the Phildelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid. This was the first time that Cousins has been able to play against Embiid, and the two seemed to enjoy taking shots and getting physical with one another through the first half of play at the Golden 1 Center on Monday, December 26, 2016. Cousins called Embiid a "special kid," and thinks that when he develops a better understanding of the game, "he's going to be scary man...that's a special kid."

