Crunching numbers in Kings’ loss to Portland

A statistical look at the Kings’ 102-89 loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland on Wednesday:
2: Consecutive games missed by Portland star Damian Lillard, who is out with a sprained left ankle.
4: Consecutive games the Kings had won coming in.
6: Consecutive games the Trail Blazers had lost coming in.
6: Double-digit scorers for the Trail Blazers.
McCollum goes for 20p, 7a, as the @trailblazers defeat the @SacramentoKings at home, 102-89 pic.twitter.com/X63OJBaktB— NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2016
7: Game-high assists by Portland’s CJ McCollum.
10: Team-high rebounds by the Kings’ Kosta Koufos.
14: Points off the bench by Sacramento’s Garrett Temple.
.@GTemp14 with a game-high 14 PTS in the 3rd. https://t.co/TXa2Q387lh— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 29, 2016
14: Game-high rebounds by the Trail Blazers’ Mason Plumlee, 12 coming on the defensive end. Plumlee also scored 12 points.
14-18: The Kings’ record, which leaves them tied with Denver for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff race.
16: Points off the bench by Portland’s Meyers Leonard.
20: Team-high points scored by McCollum on 6-of-18 shooting.
20: The Trail Blazers’ biggest lead of the game.
28: Game-high points scored by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins on 8-of-19 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Good defense, better offense. DeMarcus Cousins #NBAVote https://t.co/uo6mLcpYn8— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 29, 2016
39.2%: The Kings’ shooting percentage (31 for 79).
47.3%: The Trail Blazers’ shooting percentage (35-74).
