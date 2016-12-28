Sacramento Kings

December 28, 2016 10:43 PM

Crunching numbers in Kings’ loss to Portland

By Stu Rosenberg

srosenberg@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 102-89 loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland on Wednesday:

2: Consecutive games missed by Portland star Damian Lillard, who is out with a sprained left ankle.

4: Consecutive games the Kings had won coming in.

6: Consecutive games the Trail Blazers had lost coming in.

6: Double-digit scorers for the Trail Blazers.

7: Game-high assists by Portland’s CJ McCollum.

10: Team-high rebounds by the Kings’ Kosta Koufos.

14: Points off the bench by Sacramento’s Garrett Temple.

14: Game-high rebounds by the Trail Blazers’ Mason Plumlee, 12 coming on the defensive end. Plumlee also scored 12 points.

14-18: The Kings’ record, which leaves them tied with Denver for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

16: Points off the bench by Portland’s Meyers Leonard.

20: Team-high points scored by McCollum on 6-of-18 shooting.

20: The Trail Blazers’ biggest lead of the game.

28: Game-high points scored by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins on 8-of-19 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

39.2%: The Kings’ shooting percentage (31 for 79).

47.3%: The Trail Blazers’ shooting percentage (35-74).

