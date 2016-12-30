Kings game plan vs. Memphis

Kings (14-18) VS. Grizzlies (21-14)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Capitalize on Koufos: The Kings center had his best game of the season in the last meeting between the clubs, Dec. 16 in Memphis. He had 16 points and 13 rebounds in a 96-92 victory to halt Sacramento’s 12-game losing streak in Tennessee.
2. Beware of Allen: Kings coach Dave Joerger deemed Memphis guard Tony Allen one of the elite defenders of this era, one who pesters shooters. Rudy Gay, who missed the first meeting, is expected to start.
3. Unleash DC: Kings guard Darren Collison said he’s still looking for his first breakout game of the season, still finding his way with new teammates and a new coaching staff. He has had many skull sessions with assistant coach Elston Turner.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Grizzlies
No.
Player
Pos.
11
Mike Conley
PG
9
Tony Allen
SG
0
JaMychal Green
SF
25
Chandler Parsons
PF
33
Marc Gasol
C
Joe Davidson
Comments