Sacramento Kings

December 30, 2016 8:28 PM

Kings game plan vs. Memphis

By Joe Davidson

Kings (14-18) VS. Grizzlies (21-14)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Capitalize on Koufos: The Kings center had his best game of the season in the last meeting between the clubs, Dec. 16 in Memphis. He had 16 points and 13 rebounds in a 96-92 victory to halt Sacramento’s 12-game losing streak in Tennessee.

2. Beware of Allen: Kings coach Dave Joerger deemed Memphis guard Tony Allen one of the elite defenders of this era, one who pesters shooters. Rudy Gay, who missed the first meeting, is expected to start.

3. Unleash DC: Kings guard Darren Collison said he’s still looking for his first breakout game of the season, still finding his way with new teammates and a new coaching staff. He has had many skull sessions with assistant coach Elston Turner.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Grizzlies

No.

Player

Pos.

11

Mike Conley

PG

9

Tony Allen

SG

0

JaMychal Green

SF

25

Chandler Parsons

PF

33

Marc Gasol

C

Joe Davidson

Sacramento Kings

