Kings hope to strike gold on road before long homestand

Tuesday at Nuggets
Time: 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Like the Kings, Denver looks to crack the top eight in the Western Conference by the end of the season. The Nuggets are relying on younger players.
Nuggets and Kings battling for the 8th seed going into 2017 just like we all predicted, right?— Will Moore (@lou_wvill) December 27, 2016
Nugget to watch: Small forward Danilo Gallinari is finding his comfort zone in Michael Malone’s offense. He’s averaging 18.4 points in his last 10 games.
Last meeting: Rudy Gay had 25 points and nine rebounds as the Kings won 115-106 at Denver on April 2 last season.
Wednesday vs. Heat
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Even as the team struggles, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra remains one of the best in the league and keeps the Heat competing.
Heat player to watch: Center Hassan Whiteside leads the NBA with 14.3 rebounds per game. The former King is scoring more this season, averaging 17.3 points.
Last meeting: Rudy Gay and DeMarcus Cousins led the visiting Kings with 30 points each, but Cousins was called for six fouls in the fourth quarter of a 108-96 overtime loss at Miami on Nov. 1. Goran Dragic led the Heat with 25 points.
Friday vs. Clippers
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: The Clippers have struggled amid injuries to All-Stars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.
Clipper to watch: Center DeAndre Jordan, one of the most athletic big men in the NBA, averages 11.7 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.
Last meeting: Griffin (29 points) and J.J. Redick (26 points) helped the Clippers build a big lead and hold off the Kings for a 121-115 win at Golden 1 Center on Nov. 18. Cousins had 38 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings.
Compiled by Noel Harris
Comments