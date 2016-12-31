Warriors still No. 1; Jazz make move

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (29-5, last week 1)
Playing alongside three fellow All-Stars might hurt Kevin Durant’s MVP chances.
2. Spurs (27-6, LW 2)
San Antonio has the right balance, allowing just 97.8 points per game.
3. Rockets (25-9, LW 3)
Houston’s offense is among the most exciting.
4. Cavaliers (24-7, LW 4)
Kevin Love could land back on the All-Star team.
5. Raptors (22-10, LW 5)
DeMar DeRozan continues to rank among the league’s scoring leaders.
6. Jazz (20-13, LW 9)
Coach Quin Snyder has kept injury-plagued Utah focused on winning.
7. Thunder (20-13, LW 8)
Steven Adams anchors a front line that looks much different without Durant and Serge Ibaka.
8. Clippers (22-13, LW 6)
Injuries have contributed to a five-game losing streak.
9. Grizzlies (21-14, LW 7)
Memphis has high hopes for Chandler Parsons, but a knee injury has limited him to 10 games this season.
10. Celtics (20-14, LW 12)
Boston is starting to look more like the team expected to be in the top four in the Eastern Conference.
11. Hornets (19-14, LW 10)
Kemba Walker is averaging a career-high 22.3 points.
12. Hawks (17-16, LW 14)
Dwight Howard shows he still can be a dominant rebounder.
13. Wizards (16-16, LW 16)
Washington is finally playing up to its potential, winning seven of 10.
14. Knicks (16-16, LW 11)
New York has lost its last five road games.
15. Bucks (15-16, LW 13)
Matthew Dellevadova’s hamstring injury stings Milwaukee.
16. Pacers (16-18 LW 15)
Indiana is 4-13 away from home.
17. Kings (14-18, LW 17)
Sacramento has won six of its last 10 games.
18. Bulls (16-17, LW 18)
Jimmy Butler is a star, but the Bulls have struggled lately.
19. Magic (15-20, LW 19)
Aaron Gordon’s position, small forward or power forward, is generating debate.
20. Nuggets (14-19, LW 21)
Another improving team with a 6-4 stretch.
21. Pelicans (14-21, LW 23)
New Orleans has won four straight to approach the top eight in the West.
22. Pistons (15-20, LW 20)
Another playoff team from last season that’s in trouble.
23. Trail Blazers (14-21, LW 22)
Damian Lillard’s ankle injury was the latest issue to hamper Portland.
24. Timberwolves (11-22, LW 26)
Young core is progressing, as illustrated by 5-5 stretch.
25. Heat (10-24, LW 24)
Miami’s latest losing streak (four games) includes Goran Dragic’s two-game absence because of back spasms.
26. Lakers (12-24, LW 25)
Los Angeles has blown leads in many recent losses.
27. Mavericks (10-24, LW 28)
Andrew Bogut’s return should help Dallas’ rebounding.
28. Suns (10-23, LW 27)
Tyler Ulis was a key in Phoenix’s upset of Toronto.
29. 76ers (8-24, LW 29)
When Ben Simmons is finally healthy, Philadelphia will have a potentially dominant frontcourt.
30. Nets (8-24, LW 30)
Brooklyn gives up a league-high 114.4 points per game.
