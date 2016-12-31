Sacramento Kings

December 31, 2016 5:54 PM

Warriors still No. 1; Jazz make move

By Jason Jones

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (29-5, last week 1)

Playing alongside three fellow All-Stars might hurt Kevin Durant’s MVP chances.

2. Spurs (27-6, LW 2)

San Antonio has the right balance, allowing just 97.8 points per game.

3. Rockets (25-9, LW 3)

Houston’s offense is among the most exciting.

4. Cavaliers (24-7, LW 4)

Kevin Love could land back on the All-Star team.

5. Raptors (22-10, LW 5)

DeMar DeRozan continues to rank among the league’s scoring leaders.

6. Jazz (20-13, LW 9)

Coach Quin Snyder has kept injury-plagued Utah focused on winning.

7. Thunder (20-13, LW 8)

Steven Adams anchors a front line that looks much different without Durant and Serge Ibaka.

8. Clippers (22-13, LW 6)

Injuries have contributed to a five-game losing streak.

9. Grizzlies (21-14, LW 7)

Memphis has high hopes for Chandler Parsons, but a knee injury has limited him to 10 games this season.

10. Celtics (20-14, LW 12)

Boston is starting to look more like the team expected to be in the top four in the Eastern Conference.

11. Hornets (19-14, LW 10)

Kemba Walker is averaging a career-high 22.3 points.

12. Hawks (17-16, LW 14)

Dwight Howard shows he still can be a dominant rebounder.

13. Wizards (16-16, LW 16)

Washington is finally playing up to its potential, winning seven of 10.

14. Knicks (16-16, LW 11)

New York has lost its last five road games.

15. Bucks (15-16, LW 13)

Matthew Dellevadova’s hamstring injury stings Milwaukee.

16. Pacers (16-18 LW 15)

Indiana is 4-13 away from home.

17. Kings (14-18, LW 17)

Sacramento has won six of its last 10 games.

18. Bulls (16-17, LW 18)

Jimmy Butler is a star, but the Bulls have struggled lately.

19. Magic (15-20, LW 19)

Aaron Gordon’s position, small forward or power forward, is generating debate.

20. Nuggets (14-19, LW 21)

Another improving team with a 6-4 stretch.

21. Pelicans (14-21, LW 23)

New Orleans has won four straight to approach the top eight in the West.

22. Pistons (15-20, LW 20)

Another playoff team from last season that’s in trouble.

23. Trail Blazers (14-21, LW 22)

Damian Lillard’s ankle injury was the latest issue to hamper Portland.

24. Timberwolves (11-22, LW 26)

Young core is progressing, as illustrated by 5-5 stretch.

25. Heat (10-24, LW 24)

Miami’s latest losing streak (four games) includes Goran Dragic’s two-game absence because of back spasms.

26. Lakers (12-24, LW 25)

Los Angeles has blown leads in many recent losses.

27. Mavericks (10-24, LW 28)

Andrew Bogut’s return should help Dallas’ rebounding.

28. Suns (10-23, LW 27)

Tyler Ulis was a key in Phoenix’s upset of Toronto.

29. 76ers (8-24, LW 29)

When Ben Simmons is finally healthy, Philadelphia will have a potentially dominant frontcourt.

30. Nets (8-24, LW 30)

Brooklyn gives up a league-high 114.4 points per game.

Sacramento Kings

