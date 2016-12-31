Crunching numbers in the Kings’ home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings coach David Joerger shares a laugh with Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen before their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Joerger coached the Grizzlies for three seasons before coming to Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins reacts to being called for a technical foul after he pushed Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter, left rear, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes takes the defensive rebound against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes, right, holds Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley as he drives to the basket at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley as he goes to the basket at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins speaks with referee Sean Corbin during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere defends Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels hits a basket against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter hits a 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins is fouled as he goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson is fouled as he drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson falls to the ground after he was injured while defending Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Malachi Richardson, right, is fouled as he shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes, center, fights for position as he’s defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, left, and forward Chandler Parsons at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson makes a pass against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, center, goes to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
