December 31, 2016 8:52 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 112-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at Golden 1 Center:

1: Losses and victories for Kings coach Dave Joerger against his former team. Joerger coached the Grizzlies for three seasons before coming to Sacramento.

3: Dunks in the game. Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins had both for Sacramento and JaMychal Green had the only one for the Grizzlies.

6: Ties in the game.

6: Steals made by each team. Cousins led all players with five.

7: Lead changes.

17: 3-pointers made by the Grizzlies in 35 attempts (48.6 percent).

19: Points off turnovers for the Grizzlies, compared to 10 for the Kings.

22: Largest lead in the game, held by the Grizzlies.

26: Points scored by Cousins, a game high.

28: Defensive rebounds for both teams. The Grizzlies had one more total rebound (40) than the Kings.

39: Minutes played by Kings guard Darren Collison, a game high.

39: Age of Memphis swingman Vince Carter, the oldest active player in the NBA. Carter scored 14 points in 21 minutes.

42: Seconds left in the first quarter when the first free throws of the game were attempted. Cousins made both.

89.3: Free-throw percentage for the Kings, who made 25 of 28 attempts. The Grizzlies had just nine free throws and made seven.

