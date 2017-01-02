Kings slip-slide to 19th in NBA rankings roundup

A loss to a Portland team that was without Damian Lillard and a lackluster home loss to Memphis because of a leaky 3-point defense dropped the Kings nearly two places according to the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com).
The Kings, who managed a dizzying 17.3 average ranking thanks to a three-game winning streak (that eventually grew to four) a week ago, slipped to 19th following a week that saw just one win – at home against the 76ers.
On the plus side, DeMarcus Cousins’ playful post-whistle one-on-one duel with the Grizzlies’ Zach Randolph garnered nearly 3,000 Twitter retweets.
Easily one of my favorite moments of the season thus far -- whistle blows, Z-Bo and Boogie dont care. OGs. pic.twitter.com/xyV8QmOe6B— Free Agent NBA Fan (@World_Wide_Wob) December 31, 2016
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 17th, the same as last week. The Warriors remained No. 1, and the Nets remained 30th for a second week in a row.
Toast of the week
ESPN on the Hawks, who rose to 11th from 15th:
“It's been a while since we had good cause to uncork a vintage #EvenTheHawks reference, but the opening is there after Atlanta halted a run of 11 successive defeats to the Spurs with a stirring overtime triumph Sunday night over visiting San Antonio.”
Roast of the week
CBS Sports on the Lakers, who dropped from 21st to 30th:
“If something seems too good to be true, like the Lakers’ November performance, it probably is. They were a league-worst 2-14 in the month of December. Back to the drawing board.”
And so to the polls:
NBA.com
Ranking: 18th, down from 17th. From the site: “The Kings were streaking toward taking control of the 8 seed in the West, but allowed the Blazers and Grizzlies to shoot 48 percent from 3-point range in losses that dropped them back to five games under .500.”
Best: Cavaliers (Last week first)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
NBC Sports
Ranking: 21st, last week 18th. From the site: “After playing a big game in Denver (on) Tuesday, the Kings have seven games in a row at home and need to rack up wins to solidify a playoff standing.”
Best: Cavaliers (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
ESPN
Ranking: 17th, same as last week. From the site: “The Kings barely squeaked by Philadelphia at home, wasted a fine opportunity to snag a road win in Portland against the Damian Lillard-less Blazers and suffered a 14-point home L to Memphis. ”
Best: Cavaliers (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
CBS Sports
Ranking: 19th, down from 14th. From the site: “The schedule gets brutal later this month. They have zero room for error, and this is a team with a lot of error to make room for.”
Best: Cavaliers (LW 3)
Worst: Lakers (LW 21)
SI.com
Ranking: 22nd, down from 18th. From the site: “Boogie taking Zach Randolph one-on-one for a good 10 seconds after the whistle and then missing a fadeaway jumper perfectly captures the Kings’ considerable franchise ennui in one clip.”
Best: Cavaliers (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
