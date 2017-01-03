Kings 120, Nuggets 113 in photos

Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari, center, of Italy, tries to pass the ball as Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes, left, and Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos defend during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson, left, drives the lane as Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos, center, and guard Garrett Temple defend during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, center, pulls in a loose ball as Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos, left, and guard Garrett Temple defend during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes, left, defends as Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari, of Italy, drives during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver gestures after hitting a basket against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, pushes off Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, back left, fields a pass from guard Garrett Temple, front, as Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic defends during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple, front, pulls in a loose ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson defends during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, right, argues a call against his team with referee Sean Wright, center, as Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo looks on during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, left, drives to the net past Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay defends during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore, left, defends as Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris picks up a loose ball during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo, left, defends as Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari, of Italy, works the ball inside for a basket during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore, front, steals the ball from Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris, center, and Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins defends during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, drives for a basket as Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, of Serbia, defends during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Denver.
