Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat

Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) makes a basket against Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, January 4, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) follows through on a three point basket.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) is defended by Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) and Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) makes a basket against the Miami Heat.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) goes to the basket.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) defends against Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) and forward James Johnson (16).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) celebrates a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) defends against the Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) defends Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) is wrapped against the Miami Heat.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) losses the ball against the Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) and Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) keep their eye on the ball.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) defends against the Miami Heat.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) celebrates a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) scores a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com