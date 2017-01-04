Crunching numbers: Heat 107, Kings 102

Here is a look behind the box score of Wednesday’s 107-102 Miami Heat victory over the Kings at Golden 1 Center.
2: The number of wins the Heat have over the Kings this season.
4: 3-pointers by Miami guard Wayne Ellington.
Wayne Ellington is 4/4 from 3 (12p), as @MiamiHEAT have 64-59 over @SacramentoKings at the half.#NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/OCzwrNGR3C— NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2017
8: 3-pointers for each team in the first half.
12: 3-pointers for the game for Miami.
13: Rebounding advantage for the Heat.
13: Points scored by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins.
15: Points scored by Ty Lawson, Garrett Temple and Arron Afflalo of the Kings.
A 19-0 run has @SacramentoKings back in it!— NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2017
Tied up at 89 in the 4Q on #NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/WeEh8E4oR3
19-0: Kings’ second-half run that tied the score at 87-87 with 10:11 to go.
23: Points for Miami’s Tyler Johnson, who had the big three-point play down the stretch.
TJ put the squad up for good. Clutch!#HEATisOn pic.twitter.com/CeAXhypznR— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2017
59: Kings’ first-half shooting percentage.
63.2: Heat’s first-half shooting percentage.
