DeMarcus Cousins after Kings 107-102 loss to Heat

'Second unit was unbelievable brought us back in this game,' said Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins after they were unable to close the game against the Miami Heat.
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins impressed by Philadelphia's Joel Embiid

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins walked away from the Kings 102-100 victory over Phildelphia with a great deal of respect for the Phildelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid. This was the first time that Cousins has been able to play against Embiid, and the two seemed to enjoy taking shots and getting physical with one another through the first half of play at the Golden 1 Center on Monday, December 26, 2016. Cousins called Embiid a "special kid," and thinks that when he develops a better understanding of the game, "he's going to be scary man...that's a special kid."

Ty Lawson says Kings win streak due to, "everyone working together to win"

Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson said that the Kings are playing differently now than at the beginning of the season. During the recent stretch of victories, now a 4-game win streak, after winning 102-100 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Golden 1 Center, players are working with one another, talking to eachother and everyone is working together to win.

