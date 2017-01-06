Los Angeles Clippers 106, Sacramento Kings 98

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives to the basket against Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6).
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) makes a basket as he's defended by Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25).
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Friday, January 6, 2016.
Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) gets back to the bench during a timeout.
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) and forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) defend Clippers guard Chris Paul (3).
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) picks up a rebound against Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6).
Kings guard Ty Lawson passes as J.J. Redick, middle, and Austin Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers defend on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) is wedged between LA Clippers center Marreese Speights (5) and LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3).
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) watches the game as he takes a break.
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger complains about a jump ball call.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) picks up a pass to shoot against the Los Angeles Clippers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Friday, January 6, 2016.
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) is beat to the rebound by the LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25).
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) is fouled as he goes to the basket against Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6).
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and Kings head coach David Joerger talk before their game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Friday, January 6, 2016.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) makes a basket against Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12).
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) drives to the basket.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
