How the Kings rank among the NBA's 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All rankings are through Friday, Jan. 6.) POINTS: 21st – Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple celebrates a 3-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center on Friday, January 6, 2016.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
POINTS AGAINST: 16th – Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) scores two of his game-high 23 points while Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) follows at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 4, 2016.
REBOUNDS: Offensive 19th (tie), defensive 19th, total 29th – Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) beats Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) to the rebound during their game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 4, 2016.
ASSISTS: 18th (tie) – Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) makes a pass against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center on Friday, January 6, 2016.
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE – Field goals 17th, 3-pointers 18th (tie), free throws 15th. Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) makes a basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley, left, at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 31, 2016.
OPPONENTS’ SHOOTING PERCENTAGE – 23rd. Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) defends the Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) as he goes to the basket at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 31, 2016.
STEALS – 11th (tie). Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) goes for the steal against the Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 31, 2016.
BLOCKS – 24th (tie). Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) and Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) defend Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, January 6, 2016.
TURNOVERS – 14th (tie). Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins reacts to losing the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers in the final seconds at Golden 1 Center on Friday, January 6, 2016. Kings lost to the Clippers 106-98.
