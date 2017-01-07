Ranking the NBA teams

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (31-6, last week 1)
Another blown lead led to the third home loss of the season for Golden State.
2. Spurs (29-7, LW 2)
Quietly putting together their usual good season.
3. Rockets (29-9, LW 3)
James Harden could win the MVP award that eluded him two years ago.
4. Cavaliers (27-8, LW 4)
The addition of Kyle Korver is major, especially with J.R. Smith’s thumb injury.
5. Raptors (24-11, LW 5)
Can Toronto make a deal to keep up with Cleveland’s improvements?
6. Clippers (25-14, LW 8)
Chris Paul is back from his hamstring injury to help restore order after recent struggles.
7. Celtics (22-14, LW 10)
Isaiah Thomas might end up with MVP votes.
8. Jazz (22-15, LW 6)
Utah is 10-3 in games that George Hill has played this season.
9. Grizzlies (23-16, LW 9)
Zach Randolph might not start, but he’s as important as ever.
10. Thunder (21-16, LW 7)
Does Russell Westbrook have to do too much for OKC to succeed?
11. Hawks (20-16, LW 12)
Could Paul Millsap be the next former All-Star dealt by the Hawks?
12. Hornets (20-17, LW 11)
Roy Hibbert averages 1.2 blocks in limited minutes.
13. Bucks (18-17, LW 15)
Jabari Parker is averaging 20.4 points this season.
14. Pacers (19-18, LW 16)
Indiana might have found its stride with four straight wins.
15. Bulls (18-18, LW 18)
Rajon Rondo has fallen out of Chicago’s rotation.
16. Wizards (17-18, LW 13)
John Wall has helped the Wizards rebound from a bad start with a career-high 23.3 points per game.
17. Knicks (17-19, LW 14)
Defensive problems continue to plague New York.
18. Pistons (17-21, LW 22)
Andre Drummond is shooting a career-high 45.5 percent from the foul line.
19. Magic (16-22, LW 19)
Orlando has been better on the road (9-9) than at home (7-13).
20. Kings (15-21, LW 17)
The 3-point defense must improve for the Kings to make the playoffs.
21. Trail Blazers (16-22, LW 23)
It’s too early to write off the Blazers.
22. Nuggets (14-22, LW 20)
Denver is still struggling to find its defensive identity.
23. Pelicans (14-23, LW 21)
Anthony Davis is spectacular, but he needs more help.
24. Lakers (14-26, LW 26)
Nick Young’s recent 3-point shooting has been among the best in team history.
25. Suns (12-25, LW 28)
Phoenix has some veterans who might help playoff contenders.
26. Mavericks (11-25, LW 27)
Improved health will keep Dallas competitive.
27. Heat (11-27, LW 25)
Promising forward Justise Winslow appears done for the season following shoulder surgery.
28. Timberwolves (11-25, LW 24)
Minnesota needs veteran leadership to guide its young nucleus.
29. 76ers (9-25, LW 29)
Joel Embiid continues to impress, even as losses pile up.
30. Nets (8-27, LW 30)
Brooklyn will continue to shoot a lot of 3-pointers as it builds for the future.
