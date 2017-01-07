Sacramento Kings

January 7, 2017 6:19 PM

Ranking the NBA teams

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (31-6, last week 1)

Another blown lead led to the third home loss of the season for Golden State.

2. Spurs (29-7, LW 2)

Quietly putting together their usual good season.

3. Rockets (29-9, LW 3)

James Harden could win the MVP award that eluded him two years ago.

4. Cavaliers (27-8, LW 4)

The addition of Kyle Korver is major, especially with J.R. Smith’s thumb injury.

5. Raptors (24-11, LW 5)

Can Toronto make a deal to keep up with Cleveland’s improvements?

6. Clippers (25-14, LW 8)

Chris Paul is back from his hamstring injury to help restore order after recent struggles.

7. Celtics (22-14, LW 10)

Isaiah Thomas might end up with MVP votes.

8. Jazz (22-15, LW 6)

Utah is 10-3 in games that George Hill has played this season.

9. Grizzlies (23-16, LW 9)

Zach Randolph might not start, but he’s as important as ever.

10. Thunder (21-16, LW 7)

Does Russell Westbrook have to do too much for OKC to succeed?

11. Hawks (20-16, LW 12)

Could Paul Millsap be the next former All-Star dealt by the Hawks?

12. Hornets (20-17, LW 11)

Roy Hibbert averages 1.2 blocks in limited minutes.

13. Bucks (18-17, LW 15)

Jabari Parker is averaging 20.4 points this season.

14. Pacers (19-18, LW 16)

Indiana might have found its stride with four straight wins.

15. Bulls (18-18, LW 18)

Rajon Rondo has fallen out of Chicago’s rotation.

16. Wizards (17-18, LW 13)

John Wall has helped the Wizards rebound from a bad start with a career-high 23.3 points per game.

17. Knicks (17-19, LW 14)

Defensive problems continue to plague New York.

18. Pistons (17-21, LW 22)

Andre Drummond is shooting a career-high 45.5 percent from the foul line.

19. Magic (16-22, LW 19)

Orlando has been better on the road (9-9) than at home (7-13).

20. Kings (15-21, LW 17)

The 3-point defense must improve for the Kings to make the playoffs.

21. Trail Blazers (16-22, LW 23)

It’s too early to write off the Blazers.

22. Nuggets (14-22, LW 20)

Denver is still struggling to find its defensive identity.

23. Pelicans (14-23, LW 21)

Anthony Davis is spectacular, but he needs more help.

24. Lakers (14-26, LW 26)

Nick Young’s recent 3-point shooting has been among the best in team history.

25. Suns (12-25, LW 28)

Phoenix has some veterans who might help playoff contenders.

26. Mavericks (11-25, LW 27)

Improved health will keep Dallas competitive.

27. Heat (11-27, LW 25)

Promising forward Justise Winslow appears done for the season following shoulder surgery.

28. Timberwolves (11-25, LW 24)

Minnesota needs veteran leadership to guide its young nucleus.

29. 76ers (9-25, LW 29)

Joel Embiid continues to impress, even as losses pile up.

30. Nets (8-27, LW 30)

Brooklyn will continue to shoot a lot of 3-pointers as it builds for the future.

Sacramento Kings

