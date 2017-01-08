Warriors 117, Kings 106 in photos

Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay, left, steals the ball from Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay scores a basket against Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry falls out of bounds during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins dunks during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) makes a pass as he's defended by Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver hits a 3-pointer against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, right, is fouled as he dunks against the Sacramento Kings during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, center, talks to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, after a foul call against Green during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple, center, chases the ball out of bounds during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) defends Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos loses a rebound to Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) steals the ball from the Golden State Warriors during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates a 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, attempts to control the ball during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) scores a basket as he's fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
