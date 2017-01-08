Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Golden State Warriors

A statistical look at the Kings’ 117-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at Golden 1 Center:
1: Visits by the Warriors to the Kings’ new arena.
1: Offensive rebounds for the Kings, grabbed by center Kosta Koufos. The Warriors had 13 offensive boards.
6: Dunks in the game. The Warriors had four.
10: Game-high rebounds pulled down by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins.
10: Game-high assists dished by Warriors forward Draymond Green.
12: Technical fouls for Cousins this season. He received one in the second quarter for punching a chair after being called for his third personal foul.
13: Consecutive victories for the Warriors in matchups against the Kings.
16: Largest lead for the Kings in the game.
17: Points the Warriors outscored the Kings by in the third quarter. Golden State put up 39 to Sacramento’s 22.
18: Seconds into the game when Warriors coach Steve Kerr called a timeout following a Cousins dunk after eluding Warriors center Zaza Pachulia.
23: Points scored by Kings forward Rudy Gay to lead the team.
30: Assists for the Warriors. They dished at least 30 assists for the 26th time this season.
30: Points scored by Warriors guard Stephen Curry, a game high.
32: Victories this season for the Warriors, best in the NBA.
33: First-quarter points for the Kings. That was the only period the Kings won.
124: Consecutive regular-season games the Warriors have gone without back-to-back losses, which extends the NBA record.
