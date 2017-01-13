LeBron James reminisces about NBA debut, introduces retro shoe in video from Sacramento hotel room

In a video from his hotel room in Sacramento, where he played his first NBA game, LeBron James talked about his dreams as a kid from Akron, Ohio, and how Sacramento holds a special place in his heart.
In the video released on Uninterrupted, the NBA superstar also revealed that his Nike Air Zoom Generation — known as the LeBron 1 — will be released as a retro shoe “very soon.”
Cousins’ rebounding numbers bouncing back; can Kings follow suit?
James’ Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He said he was feeling nostalgic as he sat in his hotel room.
.@KingJames is bringing the with a special announcement. pic.twitter.com/bTwEF41fPG— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 13, 2017
When I held these shoes for the first time I couldn’t believe I was holding a Nike sneaker with my name on it AND that they’d forever be known as the “LeBron’s.” Bronny was a baby. V was still in high school. Mom and I were barely out of the Springhill projects. We only dreamed of days like that and then they became reality. This shoe changed my life, my family’s life, and we’ve been lucky enough to change the lives of people around us. This shoe is for EVERY SINGLE person with a dream and a passion. No matter what your situation is. From the projects to the palace, this shoe is a symbol that you can do anything. FIRE IS BAAAAAACK #AZG #StriveForGreatness #JustAKidFromAkron
Comments