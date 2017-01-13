Sacramento Kings

January 13, 2017 7:04 AM

LeBron James reminisces about NBA debut, introduces retro shoe in video from Sacramento hotel room

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

In a video from his hotel room in Sacramento, where he played his first NBA game, LeBron James talked about his dreams as a kid from Akron, Ohio, and how Sacramento holds a special place in his heart.

In the video released on Uninterrupted, the NBA superstar also revealed that his Nike Air Zoom Generation — known as the LeBron 1 — will be released as a retro shoe “very soon.”

Cousins’ rebounding numbers bouncing back; can Kings follow suit?

James’ Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He said he was feeling nostalgic as he sat in his hotel room.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings' Anthony Tolliver not concerned if he's starting or coming off bench

View more video

Sports Videos