Cavaliers 84, Kings 74, after three quarters at Golden 1 Center

Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) loses the ball to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during their game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento .
Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) goes to the basket over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a foul call while being defended by Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings guard Ty Lawson calls out a play against Cleveland on Friday night. Lawson has played the entire fourth quarter in several recent wins.
The Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins (15) talks with teammates during a timeout after teammate forward Rudy Gay (8) lost the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) beats Kings guard Garrett Temple (17) to a rebound during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) looks to make a pass against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Cleveland’s LeBron James celebrates a basket during the Cavaliers game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center on Friday night. It was Cleveland’s first visit to the new arena.
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) and teammate forward Rudy Gay (8) defend Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) reacts to a lost ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings head coach David Joerger and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue shares a light moment before the game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) gets the rebound with teammate forward Kevin Love (0) against the Kings during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) is unable to come up with the rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
