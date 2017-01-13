Sacramento Kings

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers

By Stu Rosenberg

srosenberg@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 120-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Golden 1 Center:

1-4: The Kings’ record on their current seven-game homestand.

2: Rebounds the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins was shy of recording a triple-double.

4: Blocks by Sacramento’s Rudy Gay.

4: Consecutive games the Kings have lost to the Cavaliers.

6: Cavaliers who scored in double figures, led by Kyrie Irving’s 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting.

6: Turnovers by Cousins.

9: First-quarter turnovers by the Kings.

10: Team-high rebounds by Gay.

11: Season-high assists by Cousins.

12: Turnovers by Cleveland.

15: Assists by the Cavaliers’ LeBron James.

17: Points off the bench by the Kings’ Ty Lawson.

18: Rebounds by Cleveland’s Kevin Love, 13 on the defensive end.

18: Points by Kyle Carver on 7-for-10 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, in his best game since being acquired by Cleveland last week in a trade with Atlanta.

23: Points by Gay on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3 for 3 on 3-pointers.

26: Team-high points scored by Cousins on 9-of-16 shooting.

42-39: Sacramento’s rebounding advantage.

