Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers

A statistical look at the Kings’ 120-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Golden 1 Center:
1-4: The Kings’ record on their current seven-game homestand.
2: Rebounds the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins was shy of recording a triple-double.
Kings fell short, but gave the defending champs all they had Friday night. Watch the highlights below.— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 14, 2017
4: Blocks by Sacramento’s Rudy Gay.
4: Consecutive games the Kings have lost to the Cavaliers.
6: Cavaliers who scored in double figures, led by Kyrie Irving’s 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting.
6: Turnovers by Cousins.
9: First-quarter turnovers by the Kings.
January 14, 2017
10: Team-high rebounds by Gay.
11: Season-high assists by Cousins.
12: Turnovers by Cleveland.
15: Assists by the Cavaliers’ LeBron James.
The 15 assists for LeBron James are his most in a ROAD game— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 14, 2017
17: Points off the bench by the Kings’ Ty Lawson.
.@TyLawson3's crossover is something else. https://t.co/KTT0c5FjLi— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 14, 2017
18: Rebounds by Cleveland’s Kevin Love, 13 on the defensive end.
18: Points by Kyle Carver on 7-for-10 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, in his best game since being acquired by Cleveland last week in a trade with Atlanta.
23: Points by Gay on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3 for 3 on 3-pointers.
26: Team-high points scored by Cousins on 9-of-16 shooting.
42-39: Sacramento’s rebounding advantage.
