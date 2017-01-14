Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder preview

Kings (16-23) vs. Thunder (24-17)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Sunday, 6 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140 AM

THREE KEYS

1. Start fast: So often this season, the Kings have looked lethargic out of the gate. Their 65 second-half points Friday night weren’t enough to overcome a 17-point deficit after the first quarter. They can’t keep putting themselves in a position of having to claw back into games.

2. Turnovers: The Kings committed 21 turnovers Friday that led to 26 points for the Cavaliers. That won’t help against an Oklahoma City team that ranks third in the league in fast-break points per game.

3. Lone star: Russell Westbrook is in the midst of a potentially historic season, already with 19 triple-doubles. He’s the NBA’s leading scorer. But if the Kings can contain his supporting cast, they’ll have a shot at their second win against the Thunder.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

G

17

Garrett Temple

G

8

Rudy Gay

F

43

Anthony Tolliver

F

15

DeMarcus Cousins

C

Thunder

No.

Player

Pos.

0

Russell Westbrook

G

5

Victor Oladipo

G

21

Andre Roberson

F

3

Domantas Sabonis

F

12

Steven Adams

C

Sacramento Kings

