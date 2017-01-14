Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder preview

Kings (16-23) vs. Thunder (24-17)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140 AM
THREE KEYS
1. Start fast: So often this season, the Kings have looked lethargic out of the gate. Their 65 second-half points Friday night weren’t enough to overcome a 17-point deficit after the first quarter. They can’t keep putting themselves in a position of having to claw back into games.
2. Turnovers: The Kings committed 21 turnovers Friday that led to 26 points for the Cavaliers. That won’t help against an Oklahoma City team that ranks third in the league in fast-break points per game.
3. Lone star: Russell Westbrook is in the midst of a potentially historic season, already with 19 triple-doubles. He’s the NBA’s leading scorer. But if the Kings can contain his supporting cast, they’ll have a shot at their second win against the Thunder.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
G
17
Garrett Temple
G
8
Rudy Gay
F
43
Anthony Tolliver
F
15
DeMarcus Cousins
C
Thunder
No.
Player
Pos.
0
Russell Westbrook
G
5
Victor Oladipo
G
21
Andre Roberson
F
3
Domantas Sabonis
F
12
Steven Adams
C
