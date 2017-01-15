Thunder 122, Kings 118

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook (0) steals the ball in a 122-118 victory over the Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Westbrook had a triple double (36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists).
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) chases a loose ball at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) losses the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) boxes out against the Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (11) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) goes in for a layup at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City guard Victor Oladipo (5) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) pushes the hand of Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) walks off the court at halftime at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay, center, drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) steals the ball from Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) walks off the court after his team’s 122-118 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) is fouled as he goes to the basket at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) looks at the score as his team trails against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) fouls Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines (8) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) attempts to block a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to the basket against the Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) walks off the court after his team’s 122-118 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Things get chippy between Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) and Oklahoma City’s Enes Kanter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) celebrates a basket with teammate Garrett Temple at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook takes a breather at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay, center, goes to the basket against Oklahoma City at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) looks to make a pass as he's defended by the Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
The officials confer at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) takes the offensive foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook dunks at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) goes to the basket at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, right, battles Enes Kanter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) complains to referee J.T. Orr at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) walks off the court at halftime at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) looks to pass the ball as he hits the ground against the Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) attempts to control the ball as he’s defended by the Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver defends Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) fights for the ball with teammate Rudy Gay at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) hits a 3-pointer at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook dunks at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo is fouled under the basket by Oklahoma City guard Alex Abrines (8) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) drives to the basket against center Enes Kanter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com