Kings look to end disappointing homestand on winning note

By Matt Kawahara

Kings (16-24) vs. Pacers (21-19)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Big matchup: The last time these teams met Jan. 23, 2016, DeMarcus Cousins set a then-career high with 48 points. It’ll be interesting to see how often he’s matched up against Myles Turner, the versatile second-year center considered a budding star.

2. Slow the break: The Kings are on the bad end of an 85-20 margin in fast-break points over their last four games. Cutting down turnovers can help limit those chances for the Pacers.

3. Guard points: Amid talk of Ty Lawson sparking the reserves, starter Darren Collison had 21 points Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder and is averaging 16.1 points over his last eight games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

G

17

Garrett Temple

G

8

Rudy Gay

F

43

Anthony Tolliver

F

15

DeMarcus Cousins

C

Pacers

No.

Player

Pos.

44

Jeff Teague

G

40

Glenn Robinson III

G

13

Paul George

F

21

Thaddeus Young

F

33

Myles Turner

C

 
