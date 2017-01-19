Preview: Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies

Kings (16-25) at Grizzlies (25-19)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn.
When: Friday, 5 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Rudy recovery: Carrying anguished and beloved teammate Rudy Gay off the floor Wednesday night against Indiana after he suffered a season-ending Achilles’ rupture dramatically dampened the Kings’ already angry mood after they went 1-6 on their homestand. DeMarcus Cousins said the rest of the season is dedicated to Gay, the team’s second-leading scorer at 18.7 points per game.
2. Road chances: The Kings have done little to protect the home court at Golden 1 Center with just eight wins and actually have played slightly better on the road, including a 96-92 win at Memphs on Dec. 16. Cousins had 22 points and Kofa Koufos had 13 rebounds as the Kings battled the bigs of the Grizzlies. Memphis beat Sacramento 112-98 at Golden 1 Center on Dec. 31 as Cousins had 26 points but just four rebounds.
3. Unleash Lawson: Kings guard Ty Lawson warmed up before Wednesday’s game, testing his sore ankle but could not go. He said after the game he expects to play against Memphis. He and starter Darren Collison must deal with Mike Conley, who went for 22 points and eight rebounds in the last meeting against the Kings.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
G
40
Arron Afflalo
G
22
Matt Barnes
F
15
DeMarcus Cousins
F
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Grizzlies
No.
Player
Pos.
11
Mike Conley
G
9
Tony Allen
G
25
Chandler Parsons
F
0
JaMychal Green
F
33
Marc Gasol
C
Joe Davidson
Comments