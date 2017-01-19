Sacramento Kings

Where do Kings go without Rudy Gay?

By Chris La Marr

clamarr@sacbee.com

The Kings lost forward Rudy Gay for the season on Wednesday when he ruptured his left Achilles’ tendon. How will the Kings do without him? Only time will tell. He has missed 11 games this season. Here is a look at the numbers with Gay and without him.

With or without you...

With Rudy Gay

Without Rudy Gay

11-19

Wins-Losses

5-6

103.6

Points scored

100.2

101.4

Points allowed

108.5

Season at a glance

Here is a look at Rudy Gay’s season stats

Games

Points per game

Rebounds per game

Assists per game

Steals per game

30

18.7

6.3

2.8

1.5

 
