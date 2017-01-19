Where do Kings go without Rudy Gay?

The Kings lost forward Rudy Gay for the season on Wednesday when he ruptured his left Achilles’ tendon. How will the Kings do without him? Only time will tell. He has missed 11 games this season. Here is a look at the numbers with Gay and without him.
With or without you...
With Rudy Gay
Without Rudy Gay
11-19
Wins-Losses
5-6
103.6
Points scored
100.2
101.4
Points allowed
108.5
Rudy Gay may have ruptured his left Achilles on this play, per the Kings' medical staff. pic.twitter.com/LBWyytCr1q— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2017
Season at a glance
Here is a look at Rudy Gay’s season stats
Games
Points per game
Rebounds per game
Assists per game
Steals per game
30
18.7
6.3
2.8
1.5
Following Rudy Gay's injury, league sources believe Kings will be more open to trade proposals, though not necessarily for Cousins.— Rick Reeves (@NBAReeves) January 20, 2017
