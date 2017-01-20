Sacramento Kings

Kings’ Rudy Gay vows to come back ‘stronger than ever’

Kings forward Rudy Gay addressed his season-ending injury for the first time Friday in a tweet before Sacramento tipped off at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gay, who suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in Wednesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, thanked his teammates, coaches, fans and players league-wide for their support. Gay said he “will not take rehab lightly” and vowed to come back “stronger than ever.”

According to The Bee’s Jason Jones, “It generally takes six to 10 months to recover from an Achilles’ tear, and studies have shown the tendon never heals completely.”

Gay did not travel with the team to Memphis in what began an eight-game trip.

DeMarcus Cousins said Gay’s injury has brought the team even closer together and that they’re using him as motivation to finish out the season strong.

On Friday, the Kings got off to a good start despite Gay’s absence and led 23-15 after the first quarter, boosted by Ty Lawson’s return after missing Wednesday’s game with a sore ankle. Lawson came off the bench for six points in the first quarter on 3-of-4 shooting and a steal in five minutes.

 
'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

