How the Kings rank among the NBA's 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, Jan. 20) POINTS: 22nd – Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins drives to the against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Hector Amezcua
POINTS AGAINST: 19th – Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins is dunked on by Indiana Pacers forward Paul George at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Hector Amezcua
REBOUNDS: Offensive 22nd (tie), defensive 28th, total 29th – Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) and Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) jump for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
The Associated Press
ASSISTS: 17th – Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo passes during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Hector Amezcua
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goals 16th, 3-pointers 15th (tie), free throws 14th – Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Hector Amezcua
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 23rd – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook dunks as Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver looks on at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Hector Amezcua
STEALS: 8th (tie) – Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, right, comes up with a steal against Indiana Pacers forward Paul George at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Hector Amezcua
BLOCKED SHOTS: 24th – Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple attempts to block a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis (11) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Hector Amezcua
TURNOVERS: 19th (tie) – Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins loses the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
Hector Amezcua