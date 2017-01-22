Darren Collison says it's 'on to the next one' after Kings' tough loss at Chicago

Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver meets with reporters at Golden 1 Center following a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Tolliver has seen his minutes increase during the past month and says it does not matter to him if he's coming off the bench or starting in games.
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about Rudy Gay's playing time during a pregame conference before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, January 8, 2017.
Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists and forced a key turnover late as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Kings 106-98 Friday night at Golden 1 Center for their third straight victory. Paul had missed the previous eight games because of a hamstring injury.
Tyler Johnson had a game-high 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 27.8 seconds to play, as the short-handed Miami Heat swept the season series against the Kings with a 107-102 victory Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.