Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Chicago Bulls

A statistical look at the Kings’ 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at United Center:
2: Bulls players to shoot double-digit free throws. Guard Dwyane Wade was 12 for 15, and forward Jimmy Butler made all 10 of his attempts. No Kings shot 10 or more free throws.
4: Blocked shots for Wade, a game high.
5: Missed free throws by each team. The Kings were 16 for 21 (76.2 percent), the Bulls were 28 for 33 (84.8 percent).
5: Consecutive losses for the Kings, their first five-game skid of the season.
6: Minutes for Bulls guard Rajon Rondo against the team he played for last season. He didn’t shoot but had four assists, a steal and a turnover.
7: Consecutive losses for the Kings at United Center.
7: Steals by each team. Wade led all players with three.
9: 3-pointers made by the Kings in 26 attempts (34.6 percent).
9: Largest lead of the game, held by the Bulls.
13: Points for the Bulls’ Paul Zipser, which is a career high. His previous high was 10.
17: Ties in the game.
38: Points in the paint for the Kings. The Bulls were two points better.
Let's watch that again. pic.twitter.com/Kl6ONcOjOo— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 22, 2017
42: Points scored by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high.
