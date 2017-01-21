Sacramento Kings

January 21, 2017 10:01 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Chicago Bulls

By Noel Harris

A statistical look at the Kings’ 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at United Center:

2: Bulls players to shoot double-digit free throws. Guard Dwyane Wade was 12 for 15, and forward Jimmy Butler made all 10 of his attempts. No Kings shot 10 or more free throws.

4: Blocked shots for Wade, a game high.

5: Missed free throws by each team. The Kings were 16 for 21 (76.2 percent), the Bulls were 28 for 33 (84.8 percent).

5: Consecutive losses for the Kings, their first five-game skid of the season.

6: Minutes for Bulls guard Rajon Rondo against the team he played for last season. He didn’t shoot but had four assists, a steal and a turnover.

7: Consecutive losses for the Kings at United Center.

7: Steals by each team. Wade led all players with three.

9: 3-pointers made by the Kings in 26 attempts (34.6 percent).

9: Largest lead of the game, held by the Bulls.

13: Points for the Bulls’ Paul Zipser, which is a career high. His previous high was 10.

17: Ties in the game.

38: Points in the paint for the Kings. The Bulls were two points better.

42: Points scored by Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, a game high.

Sacramento Kings

