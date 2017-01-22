What other NBA writers are saying about the Sacramento Kings

If you’re looking for information on the Sacramento Kings, The Sacramento Bee should be your first stop.
The Bee’s Jason Jones, Ailene Voisin, Matt Kawahara, Joe Davidson and others have brought readers coverage on the team in the form of game stories, features, columns, notes, photos and videos.
What are people outside of The Bee saying about the Kings? Here’s a sampling:
What’s next for the Kings at the halfway point?
By Tomas Kassahun, FanSided: “... The upcoming offseason will be as dramatic as ever. Will DeMarcus Cousins sign the extension? Do the Kings trade him and start all over? Will (Rudy) Gay pick up his option now that he has torn his Achilles? Which holes do the Kings need to fill through the draft and free agents?”
Kings, Pistons enter game with different feelings
By Stats LLC: “Sacramento’s lone win in the last nine games came against the Pistons. The Kings erased an 18-point deficit and (DeMarcus) Cousins sank two late 3-pointers in a 100-94 victory at Golden 1 Center on Jan. 10. That began a three-game losing streak for Detroit, but it has since rebounded to win three in a row.”
Writer says Cousins deserves max-deal extension
By Matt George, Cowbell Kingdom: “In offering this contract, the Kings will be extending the olive branch, which tells the big man that, despite the team’s low win totals over his career, and the technical foul/off-court issues, they believe he is the one to bring the franchise back to the glory days of 2002. Can anyone blame the franchise for thinking that way?”
Expect Cousins to be an All-Star again
By Marc Stein, ESPN: “It’s perhaps the lone positive you can draw from the otherwise demoralizing ‘race’ for the No. 8 spot in the West that has uncharacteristically kept alive a slew of sub-.500 teams. We’re referring, obviously, to how the underwhelming records sported by (DeMarcus) Cousins’ Sacramento Kings and Anthony Davis’ (New Orleans) Pelicans haven’t hurt their respective All-Star cases.”
New Sacramento-era leader in 40-point games
By Jonathan Santiago, Kings.com: “With seven such games under his belt, (DeMarcus Cousins) surpassed Mitch Richmond and Kevin Martin, who both had six contests of 40 or more points during their tenures as Kings.”
Golden 1 Center similar to a Tesla
By David Pierce, Wired: “The ‘highest-tech stadium’ is an award no one ever gets to keep for long, but the Kings are definitely going to get it for a while. Before starting work on Golden 1 Center, the Kings crew toured a number of others, like nearby Levi’s Stadium and Amway Arena in Orlando. Both are brand-new, highly connected arenas, and the Kings wanted to outdo both. More bandwidth, more servers, better infrastructure. They wanted a bigger screen than the 160-footer in Dallas Stadium, too, but NBA guidelines wouldn’t allow it. Although, (Kings CTO Ryan) Montoya says gleefully, his is higher-res: 32 million pixels compared to 25 million in Dallas.”
Compiled by Noel Harris
