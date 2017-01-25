Sacramento Kings

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

By Noel Harris

A statistical look at the Kings’ 116-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena:

2: Consecutive games with a triple-double for Cavaliers forward LeBron James (24 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists). Both games were losses.

4: Triple-doubles for James in his career against the Kings.

10: Largest lead in the game. Each team held a 10-point advantage at some point.

10: Consecutive games with a double-double for Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (28 points, 11 rebounds on Wednesday).

12: Days between meetings for the teams. The Cavaliers won 120-108 at Golden 1 Center on Jan. 13.

12: Points scored by Kings rookie guard Malachi Richardson, a career high.

13: Steals for the Kings, compared to nine for the Cavaliers.

17: Free throws missed by the Cavaliers in 34 attempts (50 percent).

16: Lead changes.

18: Turnovers committed by the Cavaliers. The Kings only had 11.

29: Total assists for each team. James led all players with 11.

45: Minutes played by James, who led all players.

47: Total rebounds for each team. Cavaliers forward Kevin Love led all players with 16.

42: Points in the paint for the Kings, compared to 38 for the Cavaliers.

 
Sacramento Kings

