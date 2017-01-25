Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

A statistical look at the Kings’ 116-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena:
2: Consecutive games with a triple-double for Cavaliers forward LeBron James (24 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists). Both games were losses.
4: Triple-doubles for James in his career against the Kings.
LeBron James has his 4th career triple-double against the Kings tonight. It's tied for his most against any single opponent. pic.twitter.com/33KqjeQWfz— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 26, 2017
10: Largest lead in the game. Each team held a 10-point advantage at some point.
10: Consecutive games with a double-double for Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (28 points, 11 rebounds on Wednesday).
12: Days between meetings for the teams. The Cavaliers won 120-108 at Golden 1 Center on Jan. 13.
12: Points scored by Kings rookie guard Malachi Richardson, a career high.
The young rook @KingMali23 finished with a career-high 12-points tonight! Nine scored in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/z4fqqE6Ucw— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017
13: Steals for the Kings, compared to nine for the Cavaliers.
17: Free throws missed by the Cavaliers in 34 attempts (50 percent).
16: Lead changes.
18: Turnovers committed by the Cavaliers. The Kings only had 11.
29: Total assists for each team. James led all players with 11.
45: Minutes played by James, who led all players.
47: Total rebounds for each team. Cavaliers forward Kevin Love led all players with 16.
42: Points in the paint for the Kings, compared to 38 for the Cavaliers.
