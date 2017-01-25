The Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins on Rudy Gay who suffered a season-ending injury, as the Kings squandered a 22-point lead to lose to the Indiana Pacers 106-100 at Golden 1 Center – their biggest blown lead of the season providing a sour end to a 1-6 home stand.
Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver meets with reporters at Golden 1 Center following a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Tolliver has seen his minutes increase during the past month and says it does not matter to him if he's coming off the bench or starting in games.
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger talks about Rudy Gay's playing time during a pregame conference before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, January 8, 2017.