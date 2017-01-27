Kings on season-best pace from 3 – then what happened?

A statistical look at the Kings’ 115-111 overtime loss to the host Indiana Pacers on Friday:
11: First-half 3-pointers made by the Kings, a season high. Darren Collison had three, Arron Afflalo, Anthony Tolliver and Ty Lawson had two each, and DeMarcus Cousins and Malachi Richardson both added one. The Kings missed five attempts before halftime.
24 minutes, 49 seconds: Length of the Kings’ 3-point drought, starting late in the second quarter and ending on Afflalo’s make with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter on an assist by Cousins. They only attempted two 3s in the third quarter, both misses, one a 40-footer at the buzzer by Collison.
2: Makes from 3-point range on 10 attempts by the Kings in the second half and overtime.
22 minutes, 4 seconds: Time the Kings led between ties at 36-36 in the second quarter and 104-104 with 1:16 left in regulation.
15: Points in the first half by Collison, a team high, on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
26: Points apiece by Collison and Cousins, sharing a team high.
61.8 percent: Field-goal shooting by the Kings in the first half. The Pacers shot 51.2 percent and trailed 64-55 after two quarters.
49.3 percent: Field-goal shooting by the Kings overall, compared to 48.7 by the Pacers.
8-11: Kings record this season when Cousins has at least five assists. He and Collison had five and Lawson a team-high six on Friday.
1-4: Kings record in overtime this season.
29: Free throws made by the Pacers on 33 attempts, including 16 of 17 shooting by Paul George, who led Indiana with 33 points. The Kings shot 28 of 36 from the line.
