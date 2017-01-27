Indiana Pacers 115, Sacramento Kings 111, in overtime

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) calls timeout as he goes to the floor for a loose ball with Indiana Pacers forward Lavoy Allen (5) and forward Paul George (13) during overtime in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111.
Michael Conroy
AP
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Michael Conroy
AP
Sacramento Kings coach David Joerger applauds from the bench as his team played against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Michael Conroy
AP
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) drives on Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Michael Conroy
AP
Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) goes up for a shot against Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Michael Conroy
AP
Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) is fouled as he drives on Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Michael Conroy
AP
Indiana Pacers forward Lavoy Allen (5) grabs a rebound in front of Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Michael Conroy
AP
Indiana Pacers forward C.J. Miles (0) celebrates hitting a 3-point shot against the Sacramento Kings in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111 in overtime.
Michael Conroy
AP
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) looks to shoot between Indiana Pacers forward C.J. Miles (0) and center Myles Turner (33) in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111 in overtime.
Michael Conroy
AP
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner celebrates hitting a shot against the Sacramento Kings in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111 in overtime.
Michael Conroy
AP
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) misses a shot under Indiana Pacers forward Lavoy Allen (5), right, during the final seconds of overtime Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111.
Michael Conroy
AP
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) appeals a call during overtime in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111 in overtime.
Michael Conroy
AP
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111 in overtime.
Michael Conroy
AP
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) defends Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111 in overtime.
Michael Conroy
AP
Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan motions to the team as the Pacers played the Sacramento Kings in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111 in overtime.
Michael Conroy
AP
Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Pacers defeated the Kings 115-111 in overtime.
Michael Conroy
AP