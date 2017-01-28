Sacramento Kings

January 28, 2017 7:31 PM

Crunching Numbers: Cousins carries load offensively in Kings’ win over Hornets

By Chris La Marr

clamarr@sacbee.com

Take a look behind the box score from Saturday’s 109-106 Kings victory over the Hornets in Charlotte, N.C.

4: Assists for Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins.

9: Assists for Kings guard Ty Lawson off the bench.

11: 3-pointers made by the Kings.

12: 3-pointers made by the Hornets.

13: Points off the bench for Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein in 14 minutes.

14: Points off the bench for Kings forward Anthony Tolliver.

17: Points for Kings guard Darren Collision.

18: Rebounds for Cousins.

26: Points for Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker.

27: Assists for the Kings.

35: Points for Cousins.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Indiana's physical defense disrupted the Kings' offense

View more video

Sports Videos