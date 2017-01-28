Crunching Numbers: Cousins carries load offensively in Kings’ win over Hornets

Take a look behind the box score from Saturday’s 109-106 Kings victory over the Hornets in Charlotte, N.C.
4: Assists for Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins.
9: Assists for Kings guard Ty Lawson off the bench.
Cousins' big night (35/18) powers @sacramentokings to 109-106 road win over @hornets.— NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2017
Kemba: 26 points. pic.twitter.com/IRibEYppXh
11: 3-pointers made by the Kings.
12: 3-pointers made by the Hornets.
13: Points off the bench for Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein in 14 minutes.
14: Points off the bench for Kings forward Anthony Tolliver.
17: Points for Kings guard Darren Collision.
18: Rebounds for Cousins.
26: Points for Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker.
27: Assists for the Kings.
35: Points for Cousins.
Too strong. pic.twitter.com/WyXyyeHXbh— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 29, 2017
