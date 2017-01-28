Crunching Numbers: Cousins carries load offensively in Kings’ win over Hornets

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change Pause

0:34 Strong door confines North Sacramento fire's destruction to family's garage

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

0:34 PG&E crews repair Folsom gas Leaks