How the Kings rank among the NBA's 30 teams in 13 stat categories

(All stats are through Friday, Jan. 27) POINTS: 21st (tie) – Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson (22) in Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
David Banks
The Associated Press
POINTS AGAINST: 21st – Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III flies in for a dunk in Indianapolis on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
REBOUNDS: Offensive 24th, defensive 28th, total rebounds 29th – Kevin Love, left, of the Cavaliers, and Willie Cauley-Stein of the Kings battle for a rebound on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
The Associated Press
ASSISTS: 16th (tie) – Sacramento guard Ty Lawson looks for an open teammate as Kyrie Irving of the Cavaliers defends on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
The Associated Press
SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: Field goal 17th (tie), 3-point 14th, free-throw 15th – Sacramento’s Willie Cauley-Stein shoots over LeBron James of the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
The Associated Press
OPPONENT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE: 23rd – Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith, left, shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press
STEALS: 9th (tie) – Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple makes a steal against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
BLOCKED SHOTS: 25th (tie) – Matt Barnes of the Kings tries to swat the shot of Kay Felder of the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
The Associated Press
TURNOVERS: 17th (tie) – Darren Collison of the Kings battles Detroit’s Marcus Morris for the ball on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Carlos Osorio
The Associated Press