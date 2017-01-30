Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

A statistical look at the Kings’ 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at Wells Fargo Center:
3: Kings who scored in double figures.
7: Sixers who scored in double figures.
TRILL pic.twitter.com/wtGXMfisKO— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 30, 2017
8: Turnovers by Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.
11: Assists by the 76ers’ T.J. McConnell.
15: Rebounds by Cousins.
THAT PASS pic.twitter.com/doKavCiIYU— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 31, 2017
16: The Kings’ biggest lead of the night.
16: Points off the bench by the Kings’ Matt Barnes, who was 6 for 12 from the floor, including 4 of 7 on 3 -point attempts.
17: Points off the bench by the Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein on 8-for-10 shooting.
19-29: Sacramento’s record, leaving the Kings three games behind the idle Denver Nuggets for the 8th and final playoff seed in the Western Conference.
20: Turnovers by the Kings.
23: Team-leading points by Philadelphia’s Robert Covington, who also led the Sixers with 10 rebounds.
42: Points allowed by the Kings in the third quarter.
It's the Sixers highest-scoring quarter of the season and most Kings have allowed in a quarter. Previous high was 40 to the Clippers.— Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) January 31, 2017
46: Points by Cousins on 11-of-16 shooting, including 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. He was also 20 for 22 from the free-throw line.
Boogie was on tonight.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2017
He dropped 18 of his 46 points in the 1st quarter, the most points he's scored in the 1st quarter in his career. pic.twitter.com/GjCCMGqr8n
DeMarcus Cousins: first Kings player with 45 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Chris Webber in 2001— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2017
