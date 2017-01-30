Sacramento Kings

January 30, 2017

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

By Stu Rosenberg

A statistical look at the Kings’ 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at Wells Fargo Center:

3: Kings who scored in double figures.

7: Sixers who scored in double figures.

8: Turnovers by Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

11: Assists by the 76ers’ T.J. McConnell.

15: Rebounds by Cousins.

16: The Kings’ biggest lead of the night.

16: Points off the bench by the Kings’ Matt Barnes, who was 6 for 12 from the floor, including 4 of 7 on 3 -point attempts.

17: Points off the bench by the Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein on 8-for-10 shooting.

19-29: Sacramento’s record, leaving the Kings three games behind the idle Denver Nuggets for the 8th and final playoff seed in the Western Conference.

20: Turnovers by the Kings.

23: Team-leading points by Philadelphia’s Robert Covington, who also led the Sixers with 10 rebounds.

42: Points allowed by the Kings in the third quarter.

46: Points by Cousins on 11-of-16 shooting, including 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. He was also 20 for 22 from the free-throw line.

