ESPN report: Kings, Suns talking Cousins trade?

The DeMarcus Cousins trade rumor mill is back up and running.
After talk of the Kings’ three-time All-Star big man being dealt died down and reports earlier this month of Cousins’ intending to sign a long-term contract extension with Sacramento, ESPN.com reported Tuesday night that the Kings and Phoenix Suns have discussed a possible deal involving Cousins.
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, the Suns have offered forward T.J. Warren, center Alex Len and the team’s 2017 first-round draft pick, which is likely to be a top-10 selection with Phoenix residing at the bottom of the Western Conference.
Cousins, the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week who is averaging 28.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game entering play Tuesday, was taken fifth overall by the Kings in the 2010 NBA draft. Sacramento has not made the playoffs since Cousins’ arrival and remains on the outside of the Western Conference playoff race this season.
Comments