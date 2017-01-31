Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Houston Rockets

A statistical look at the Kings’ 105-83 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at the Toyota Center:
3: Game-high blocks by the Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein.
4: Kings who scored in double figures.
5: Game-high turnovers by Houston’s James Harden.
5: Team-high assists by Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins.
5: Rockets who scored in double figures.
5: Rockets who scored in double figures.
8: Game-high assists by Harden.
10: Team-high rebounds by the Kings’ Matt Barnes.
10: Points scored by Harden, the NBA’s third-leading scorer with an average of 28.8 points per game.
11: Game-high rebounds by Houston's Ryan Anderson (Oak Ridge High) and Clint Capela.
11: Game-high rebounds by Houston’s Ryan Anderson (Oak Ridge High) and Clint Capela.
14: Three-pointers made by the Rockets in 45 attempts from beyond the arc.
16: Team-high points scored by Cousins on 5-of-16 shooting.
19-30: The Kings’ record, leaving them 3.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff seed.
25: Game-high points scored by Anderson, who was 7 for 14 from the floor and 6 of 12 on 3-point attempts.
35%: The Kings’ shooting percentage (30 for 86)
60-45: Houston’s rebounding advantage over Sacramento.
