Sacramento Kings

January 31, 2017 8:39 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Houston Rockets

By Stu Rosenberg

A statistical look at the Kings’ 105-83 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at the Toyota Center:

3: Game-high blocks by the Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein.

4: Kings who scored in double figures.

5: Game-high turnovers by Houston’s James Harden.

5: Team-high assists by Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins.

5: Rockets who scored in double figures.

8: Game-high assists by Harden.

10: Team-high rebounds by the Kings’ Matt Barnes.

10: Points scored by Harden, the NBA’s third-leading scorer with an average of 28.8 points per game.

11: Game-high rebounds by Houston’s Ryan Anderson (Oak Ridge High) and Clint Capela.

14: Three-pointers made by the Rockets in 45 attempts from beyond the arc.

16: Team-high points scored by Cousins on 5-of-16 shooting.

19-30: The Kings’ record, leaving them 3.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff seed.

25: Game-high points scored by Anderson, who was 7 for 14 from the floor and 6 of 12 on 3-point attempts.

35%: The Kings’ shooting percentage (30 for 86)

60-45: Houston’s rebounding advantage over Sacramento.

