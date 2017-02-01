Ty Lawson, Kings looking forward to going home to 'regroup' after long trip

Jason Jones The Sacramento Bee

Kings gave 76ers "life" in third quarter, Sixers sprint to 122-119 win

Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins talks to members of the media following the Kings 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 30, 2017. Cousins appeared slightly frustrated at another close loss by his team. "We need to keep learning from our mistakes, not harp on the negative...but learn from both," said Cousins, more than once throughout the interview. The Kings are now 3-4 on their eight-game road trip and tomorrow in Houston, the Kings will have a chance at breaking even (.500, 4-4) on their longest road trip of the season.

Tolliver believes reducing TO's will help Kings hold leads, and more...

Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver talks to members of the media following the Kings loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Tolliver wants to see the Kings cut down on turnovers due to miscommunication on a consistent basis. Leading a player with a pass to the right, when the player cuts left, soft passes along the perimeter or feeds to big men that are easily stolen by the defense. Tolliver believes cutting down on these types of turnovers, will help the Kings hold onto leads late in the game, and begin to take steps toward becoming a more solid playoff team.

Kings "relaxed" on defense for much of their loss at 76ers

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger talks to members of the media following the Kings 122-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. on Monday, January 30, 2017. After the first quarter, "we relaxed a lot, and didn't guard anybody for the next three quarters," said Joerger. The Kings coach explained that "they (the 76ers) scored 47 points off our turnovers and second-chance points," on Monday, and despite the Kings shooting 55 percent for the game, Philadelphia, "lived in our paint," said Joerger.

Lawson, Richardson energize Kings, help snap five-game losing streak

Ty Lawson and Malachi Richardson brought the spark, and the Kings erased Detroit's 11-point lead at halftime to win 109-104 on Monday, January 23, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan. Every member of the Sacramento Kings that logged minutes on the floor on Monday scored at least five points, and the bench combined for 52 of the Kings 109 points.

