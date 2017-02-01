Kings’ Matt Barnes turns himself in to New York authorities

Kings forward Matt Barnes turned himself in to New York police Wednesday to face misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a Dec. 5 altercation at a New York City nightclub.
Barnes, 36, was charged with misdemeanor assault and issued a desk appearance ticket before being released, according to the New York Post. He will have to return at a later date for a court appearance.
Barnes’ publicist told The Bee on Wednesday afternoon he was en route to Sacramento, where the Kings host the Phoenix Suns on Friday at the Golden 1 Center.
The 13-year NBA veteran is accused of choking a woman at the Avenue nightclub after the Kings played the New York Knicks on Dec. 4. Barnes has maintained his innocence. His attorney Alex Spiro told the Post: “We deny the allegations and will answer in court.”
A spokesman for the Kings, who finished an eight-game road trip in Houston on Tuesday night, issued a statement Wednesday saying: “This is an ongoing legal process and we do not have further comment.”
Fallout from the incident has loomed over Barnes’ first season back with the Kings, who signed the former Del Campo High School standout to a two-year contract last summer.
Barnes and center DeMarcus Cousins have also been named in a civil suit stemming from the altercation.
The suit, filed by plaintiffs Jasmine Besiso and Myrone Powell, alleges that around 3 a.m. Barnes grabbed Besiso by her neck and began to choke her. When Powell intervened, the suit alleges, Cousins punched him and Barnes also assaulted him.
Sources familiar with the incident, who were not authorized to go on the record, told The Bee in December that Barnes was the person attacked and neither player started the fight.
ESPN reported this week Cousins has been cleared of any wrongdoing by authorities and will not face criminal charges.
Barnes took to Instagram in the wake of the incident to write, “There’s always two sides to a story.”
The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds over 46 games this season and has drawn praise for his leadership. Following a Jan. 15 loss to Oklahoma City, Barnes candidly said the Kings lack discipline and “complain too much to the refs.”
The Kings went 3-5 on their recent road trip and as of Wednesday were 11 games under .500 at 19-30, three games out of the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings.
Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara
