Kings won’t leave California for nearly 5 weeks; can they capitalize?

If the Kings want to make a push toward their first playoff bid since 2006, this month would be a great time to do so.
Sacramento has 11 games in February – including nine at home (tied with Oklahoma City for most in the month). The Kings stay in California for the other two contests (at the L.A. Lakers and Golden State on Feb. 14-15).
However, home hasn’t been so kind to the Kings or their players.
The team is just 8-13 (.381) at Golden 1 Center. The Kings fare a bit better on the road, where they’re 11-17 (.392).
In terms of splits, only All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins sees statistical improvements, albeit minor, in all three major categories (points, rebounds assists) when playing at home.
PPG
RPG
APG
DeMarcus Cousins
+1.1
+0.1
+1.3
Darren Collison
+0.9
-0.4
+0.3
Garrett Temple
-1.2
-0.7
-1.0
Kosta Koufos
-1.2
-0.8
-0.5
Ty Lawson
+1.5
+0.4
-0.3
Matt Barnes
+1.2
-0.3
+0.8
Willie Cauley-Stein
-1.6
-1.2
-0.4
Playoff teams usually protect their home floor. The Kings enter Thursday 2 1/2 games behind the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings.
The home cooking won’t stop right away. When the calendar turns, Sacramento will host two more games before leaving the state for a March 6 game in Denver.
Here’s a look at how this month’s schedule shapes up (all games on CSNCA and 1140) and a bit on opposing players with California ties:
GAMES IN FEBRUARY
Feb. 3 vs. Phoenix
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Season series: Kings 1-0
Last meeting: The Kings opened the 2016-17 season with a 113-94 victory on Oct. 26 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. DeMarcus Cousins scored a game-high 24 points to help Sacramento win its opening game for the first time in three seasons.
Welcome home: The Suns have three Californians on their roster – Pleasant Grove High School graduate Marquese Chriss; Tyson Chandler, a Compton native; and Jared Dudley, who hails from San Diego. Reserve forward Alan Williams attended UC Santa Barbara but is a Phoenix native.
Feb. 4 vs. Golden State; Feb. 15 at Golden State
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Season series: Warriors 1-0
Last meeting: Despite holding a 16-point lead in the first half, the Kings couldn’t hold off their Northern California rivals. The Warriors got hot in the third quarter and didn’t look back, securing a 117-106 victory on Jan. 8 at Golden 1 Center.
Welcome home: Klay Thompson is a Los Angeles native. Kevon Looney attended UCLA.
Feb. 6 vs. Chicago
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Season series: Bulls 1-0
Last meeting: The Kings fell 102-99 on Jan. 21 at United Center in a game where DeMarcus Cousins, who finished with 42 points, was called for a questionable foul on Dwyane Wade with 14 seconds left in the game.
Welcome home: Robin Lopez graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High in Fresno and attended Stanford. Taj Gibson played for two seasons at USC.
Feb. 8 vs. Boston
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Season series: Celtics 1-0
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins’ 28 points and nine rebounds weren’t enough as the Kings lost 97-92 on Dec. 2 at TD Garden. Al Horford finished with 26 points and six blocks.
Welcome home: Amir Johnson is a Los Angeles native. Jaylen Brown attended Cal.
Feb. 10 vs. Atlanta
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Season series: Hawks 1-0
Last meeting: A hot third quarter wasn’t enough to help the Kings, who fell 106-95 on Oct. 31 at Phillips Arena. The Kings tallied 37 points in the third but was outscored 27-14 in the final period.
Welcome home: No Hawks players have California ties.
Feb. 12 vs. New Orleans
Time: 6 p.m.
Season series: Kings 1-0
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins scored 11 of his 28 points in the final quarter to help the Kings win 102-94 on Nov. 8 at Golden 1 Center.
Welcome home: Jrue Holiday was born in Chatsworth and attended Campbell Hall High in Hollywood and UCLA. Quincy Pondexter is Fresno native who went to San Joaquin Memorial High. Solomon Hill is from Los Angeles and a graduate of Fairfax High.
Feb. 14 at L.A. Lakers
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Season series: 1-1
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points and 16 rebounds, and the Kings’ 39-point third quarter helped lead to a 116-92 win on Dec. 12 at Golden 1 Center. The loss was the Lakers’ seventh in a row.
Welcome home: Nick Young graduated from Cleveland High in Reseda and attended USC.
Feb. 23 vs. Denver
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Season series: Kings 1-0
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points to lead the Kings to a 120-113 victory on Jan. 3 at Pepsi Center and remain perfect (4-0) against former coach Michael Malone.
Welcome home: No Nuggets players have California ties.
Feb. 25 vs. Charlotte
Time: 2 p.m.
Season series: Kings 1-0
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins scored the game-winner with 14.3 seconds left and finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds as the Kings won 109-106 on Jan. 28 at Spectrum Center.
Welcome home: No Hornets players have California ties.
Feb. 27 vs. Minnesota
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Season series: Kings 2-0
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 of his 32 points in the second half as the Kings won 109-105 on Dec. 23 at Target Center.
Welcome home: Shabazz Muhammad was born in Los Angeles and, like teammate Zach LaVine, attended UCLA.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Kings will play two more home games (March 1 vs. Brooklyn and March 5 vs. Utah) before playing outside of California for the first time since Jan. 31 when they visit Denver on March 6.
With a six-game and five-game homestand along their 13-game state run, it could determine if the Kings are ready to make their first postseason run in more than a decade or if they should try to boost their position in a familiar place: The NBA draft lottery.
