Kings vs. Suns

Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) and Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) during the jump ball during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) is defended by the Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) dunks a basket against the Phoenix Suns during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) takes a pass as he's defended by the Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) is defended by the Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren (12) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) chases the ball as he's defended by Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) looks at the ball during a free throw against the Sacramento Kings during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) attempts to steal the ball from the Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) defends against the Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) during their game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss (0) takes instructions from assistant coach Tyrone Corbin, not in photo, before his team's game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, February 3, 2017. Chris, who was selected by the Sacramento Kings in last year's draft, played at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove.
