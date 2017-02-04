Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Golden State Warriors

A statistical look at the Kings’ 109-106 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Golden 1 Center:
0: Overtime victories this season in three tries for the Warriors.
1: Assist away from a triple-double for Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, who had 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
#DeMarcusCousins records his 13th 30-pt/10-reb game this season to help the @SacramentoKings hold off Golden State 109-106 in OT! pic.twitter.com/ZFwWIJlpfn— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 5, 2017
2: Field goals made by Warriors forward Kevin Durant on 10 attempts. He finished with 10 points.
Kevin Durant: 10 points Saturday in 42 minutes. Fewest points he's scored when playing at least 40 minutes in his career (273 games)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2017
6: Points scored by Cousins in overtime to lead all players.
8: Largest lead in the game, held by the Kings.
13: Consecutive victories for the Warriors over the Kings before Saturday.
@SacramentoKings @RoyalQuart pic.twitter.com/vVcPb5RhQ8— Kings 20-31 (@LaFond_Adam) February 5, 2017
14: Lead changes.
14: Technical fouls this season for Cousins after picking one up Saturday.
35: Points scored by Warriors guard Stephen Curry, a game-high total.
42: Points scored by both teams in the second half. They each had 26 in the third and 16 in the fourth.
42: Minutes played by each of the Warriors’ top four players: Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
45: Points scored by the Kings’ bench.
46: Total rebounds for the Kings, who pulled in six more than the Warriors.
56: Points in the paint for the Kings, compared to 45 for the Warriors.
