February 4, 2017 11:00 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Golden State Warriors

By Noel Harris

A statistical look at the Kings’ 109-106 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Golden 1 Center:

0: Overtime victories this season in three tries for the Warriors.

1: Assist away from a triple-double for Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, who had 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

2: Field goals made by Warriors forward Kevin Durant on 10 attempts. He finished with 10 points.

6: Points scored by Cousins in overtime to lead all players.

8: Largest lead in the game, held by the Kings.

13: Consecutive victories for the Warriors over the Kings before Saturday.

14: Lead changes.

14: Technical fouls this season for Cousins after picking one up Saturday.

35: Points scored by Warriors guard Stephen Curry, a game-high total.

42: Points scored by both teams in the second half. They each had 26 in the third and 16 in the fourth.

42: Minutes played by each of the Warriors’ top four players: Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

45: Points scored by the Kings’ bench.

46: Total rebounds for the Kings, who pulled in six more than the Warriors.

56: Points in the paint for the Kings, compared to 45 for the Warriors.

