Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Golden State Warriors

0:44 “We complain too much to the refs,” said Matt Barnes after the Kings 122-118 loss vs the Thunder Pause

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

3:02 PAWS' elephants, tigers and a new clinic, oh my!

0:23 Caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing from 85-year-old

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money