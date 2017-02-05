Kings to continue homestand against Bulls

Kings (20-31) vs. Bulls (25-26)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Maintain pressure: Coach Dave Joerger stresses “multiple efforts” on defense, staying committed for entire possessions. The Kings maintained their defensive intensity against the Warriors and notched one of their best wins of the season.
2. Butler status: Jimmy Butler, the Bulls’ leading scorer at 24.6 points per game, is a handful to guard. His status is uncertain, though, after he missed Chicago’s last game because of a heel injury.
3. Same effort: The Kings have a habit of playing to their competition. They are one of only two teams with wins over the Warriors and Cavaliers this season, and they could have a much better record if they executed at the same level nightly.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
40
Arron Afflalo
SG
22
Matt Barnes
SF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Bulls
No.
Player
Pos.
2
Jerian Grant
PG
3
Dwyane Wade
SG
21
Jimmy Butler
SF
22
Taj Gibson
PF
8
Robin Lopez
C
