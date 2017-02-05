Sacramento Kings

February 5, 2017 5:03 PM

Kings to continue homestand against Bulls

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

Kings (20-31) vs. Bulls (25-26)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Maintain pressure: Coach Dave Joerger stresses “multiple efforts” on defense, staying committed for entire possessions. The Kings maintained their defensive intensity against the Warriors and notched one of their best wins of the season.

2. Butler status: Jimmy Butler, the Bulls’ leading scorer at 24.6 points per game, is a handful to guard. His status is uncertain, though, after he missed Chicago’s last game because of a heel injury.

3. Same effort: The Kings have a habit of playing to their competition. They are one of only two teams with wins over the Warriors and Cavaliers this season, and they could have a much better record if they executed at the same level nightly.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

40

Arron Afflalo

SG

22

Matt Barnes

SF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Bulls

No.

Player

Pos.

2

Jerian Grant

PG

3

Dwyane Wade

SG

21

Jimmy Butler

SF

22

Taj Gibson

PF

8

Robin Lopez

C

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins on Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors

View more video

Sports Videos