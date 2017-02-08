Sacramento Kings

February 8, 2017 10:38 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Boston Celtics

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

A statistical look at the Kings’ 108-92 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center:

1: Missed free throws by the Kings in 15 attempts. Guard Arron Afflalo had the miss.

1: Nasty dunk by Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein. See for yourself.

3: Kings players with significant minutes off the bench: Forward Matt Barnes (30), guard Ben McLeMore (29) and Cauley-Stein (23). They combined for 45 points.

5: Kings players to score in double figures.

7: Consecutive games the Celtics had won before Wednesday’s loss.

8: Victories this season against teams who are over .500 (Boston, Cleveland, Golden State, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Toronto twice, Utah).

10: 3-pointers made by each team. The Kings were 10 of 25 (40 percent) while the Celtics were 10 of 32 (31.2 percent).

11: Rebounds for the Kings’ Kosta Koufos and Barnes, which led all players.

10.7: Fourth-quarter scoring average for Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas entering the game, which led the NBA. He scored seven points in the final quarter Wednesday.

16: Technical fouls this season for Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, who was suspended for Wednesday’s game.

20: Largest lead of the game, held by the Kings.

26: Points for Kings guard Darren Collison, which ties his season high (three times).

29.9: Scoring average this season for Thomas entering Wednesday’s game, second in the NBA.

36: Consecutive games in which Thomas has scored at least 20 points. He finished with 26 on Wednesday.

View the box score

See a photo gallery

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Sacramento Kings

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings coach Dave Joerger on Isaiah Thomas' game

View more video

Sports Videos