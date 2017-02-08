Crunching numbers in the Kings’ win over the Boston Celtics

A statistical look at the Kings’ 108-92 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center:
1: Missed free throws by the Kings in 15 attempts. Guard Arron Afflalo had the miss.
1: Nasty dunk by Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein. See for yourself.
"Ohhh if you don't like that you don't like @nba basketball." #SacramentoProud @NBA @SacramentoKings @THEwillieCS15 pic.twitter.com/0YCAT0DOTj— A2D Radio (@a2dradio_com) February 9, 2017
3: Kings players with significant minutes off the bench: Forward Matt Barnes (30), guard Ben McLeMore (29) and Cauley-Stein (23). They combined for 45 points.
5: Kings players to score in double figures.
7: Consecutive games the Celtics had won before Wednesday’s loss.
8: Victories this season against teams who are over .500 (Boston, Cleveland, Golden State, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Toronto twice, Utah).
10: 3-pointers made by each team. The Kings were 10 of 25 (40 percent) while the Celtics were 10 of 32 (31.2 percent).
11: Rebounds for the Kings’ Kosta Koufos and Barnes, which led all players.
10.7: Fourth-quarter scoring average for Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas entering the game, which led the NBA. He scored seven points in the final quarter Wednesday.
16: Technical fouls this season for Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, who was suspended for Wednesday’s game.
20: Largest lead of the game, held by the Kings.
26: Points for Kings guard Darren Collison, which ties his season high (three times).
29.9: Scoring average this season for Thomas entering Wednesday’s game, second in the NBA.
36: Consecutive games in which Thomas has scored at least 20 points. He finished with 26 on Wednesday.
Comments